OH NO! A Post Says America’s Favorite Weather Guy is Retiring
When I first read this on famous, beloved meteorologist Jim Cantore's Instagram, I was like "Oh, no!"
Then thought, that's okay, if he's ready to retire from the Weather Channel and do his own thing, especially focusing on his health, then good for him.
We'll miss his personality-driven, knowledgeable storm reports and chases from all over the country. Jim is how we all knew to take a forecasted nor'easter, tornado, hurricane, fire, and blizzard beyond serious. Jim would arrive on the scene.
Here's what the announcement said from a Facebook post, according to The Daily Post.
After 30 years of brave storm-chasing and unforgettable weather reports, Jim Cantore announces his retirement from The Weather Channel due to health issues related to heart disease and aging. However, his departure also highlights troubling revelations about network cutbacks and a push for younger talent, leaving older anchors like Cantore sidelined. What’s next for Cantore, and how will the media world confront these issues? Click to discover the full story behind his retirement and the shifting priorities in broadcasting.
Jim posted this announcement as well on his Instagram account, and then below it, I saw the words that I loved to see from him:
#fakenews
Phew! If he's not ready, we most definitely aren't either.
Below the #fakenews comment he posted, Jim also commented.
Still very ably cranking it out on TWC and loving every minute of working for this multiyear award winning brand! See you in the next big one.
Here it is.
As you can imagine, everyone commenting is beyond thrilled.
