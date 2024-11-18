Target Using ‘Weirdly Hot’ Santa to Lure Shoppers for Holidays

Target is hoping Santa will be enough to lure shoppers as we approach the busy holiday shopping season.

Of course, this isn't your typical jolly ol' St. Nick who has a tummy that shakes like a bowlful of jelly with each laugh. Target is relying on a "weirdly hot" Santa this year.

Who Is Target's 'Weirdly Hot' Santa?

Target is currently running multiple commercials featuring a fictitious store worker who wears a name tag that says "Kris K." The red-shirted worker is rather fit, unlike usual depictions of Kris Kringle, but still has a white beard.

One ad shows Kris K. walking up to help a shopper who is talking away on her phone about Target's cheap prices on frozen turkeys. The "heat" from Kris ends up being a little too intense as he instantly thaws all of the turkeys in the freezer case.

"These turkey deals are the real deal," he says as his hotness radiates throughout the frozen food section.

"Did you hear that?" the shopper asks a person on the other end of the phone. "It's Santa Claus and he's like weirdly hot."

The commercial relies on cheeky wordplay to highlight the hotness of both the Santa and the deals.

Target has yet to reveal the true identity of Kris K.

More 'Hot' Santa Is Comin' To Town

"Weirdly hot" Santa is set to have a busy holiday season of Target ad appearances. Advertising industry website RetailDive.com says the retailer plans to feature Kris K. in 23 different commercials and videos in the coming weeks.

"Kris is being deployed around specific shopping windows, such as Thanksgiving and Black Friday, to inform customers about specific deals," the website reports.

A second commercial has already been released showing Kris K. zooming into Target for his shift as he navigates his souped-up Ford Bronco through the deep snow.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker