Who needs to wait in an exhausting drive-thru line when you can just make your own Wendy's burgers at home?

The fast food chain has made a move to satisfy those who would rather just stay home.

Wendy's Burgers In Stores

Wendy's wants you to have its "fresh, never frozen" burgers at home. The popular fast food option is now available in stores.

A TikTok shared by user cashaunna40 shows refrigerated (yes, still not frozen) Wendy's-branded burgers available in a Kroger grocery store. WARNING: The audio is a bit maddening if you have the sound on.

It is unclear how widely Wendy's burger patties are available in stores at this time. Foodie Instagrammer Snackolator was able to find them at both Kroger and King Soopers in Colorado and Ohio.

Baconator Cheez-It Crackers Are Coming Soon

The burger patties are far from the only Wendy's offering you can pick up at a store and enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Chili has been a menu staple for the fast food chain for several years now. Just last year, cans of Wendy's chili started popping up on store shelves.

More recently, Wendy's developed a partnership with Cheez-It snack crackers. Sporked.com reports the two companies' first collab will come out later this year.

The Baconator-flavored Cheez-It crackers will reportedly mash up the taste of Wendy's Baconator sandwich with the cheesy goodness of a Cheez-It.

Will the partnership lead to a Cheez-It item on Wendy's menu? The brand previously partnered with Taco Bell to create a menu item that saw an over-sized Cheez-It cracker inside a taco.

Here is a look at how Wendy's stacks up against other burger chains in the U.S.

