Whataburger has 950 locations in 14 states, but not a single burger joint serving the hungry crowds on the Las Vegas Strip.

That is about to change as the burger joint has announced it will open its first location in Nevada this fall.

The San Antonio-based Whataburger made the announcement this week as it continues to expand outside of Texas. Of the 950 Whataburger locations, 725 of them are in the Lone Star State.

Not only will the burgers be arriving on the Las Vegas Strip this fall, but they also will be served out of a super sized Whataburger restaurant.

The Vegas location will be two levels and employ more than 200 people according to information from Whataburger.

"As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whatburger to the Strip," Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement released by the company.

The 950 Whataburger locations are open 24/7, 364 days a year.

Whatburger was started more than 70 years ago and has amassed a cult following partially due to its regional appeal.

According to KVVU, the new Whataburger location on the Las Vegas Strip will adjoin the Waldorf Astoria near Park MGM Las Vegas and ARIA Resort and Casino.

