Every U.S. City Where Buc-ee’s Will Open New Locations in Next Three Years
Popular Texas-based convenience store Buc-ee's is primed for a massive expansion as it continues to move beyond its home state.
What Is Buc-ee's?
Buc-ee's does everything big. Ever since opening its first location in 1982, the chain has set several world records for its over-the-top facilities.
The Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, for example, earned the distinction of being the world's largest convenience store, coming in at a whopping 75,593 square feet. Head to the Buc-ee's in Katy, Texas, and you'll find the world's largest car wash with a 255-foot conveyor.
Head inside and you'll be greeted with endless food options from barbecue to the popular Beaver nuggets snacks. It's easy to see how Buc-ee's has developed a dedicated following.
But up until recent years, the chain has been mostly focused on Texas. After a couple of recent openings outside of the state, Buc-ee's is ready to rapidly expand.
Where Buc-ee's Is Opening New Locations
New Buc-ee's locations are in the works for cities in Texas and outside of the state. Multiple outlets, including USA Today, The Street, and Finance Buzz, have reported that the following cities and counties will get a Buc-ee's sometime in the next three years:
2025
- Brunswick Georgia
- Harrison County, Mississippi
- Rockingham County, Virginia
2026
- Goodyear, Arizona
- Benton, Arkansas
- Fort Pierce, Florida
- Ocala, Florida
- Monroe County, Georgia
- Oak Grove, Kentucky
- Ruston, Louisiana
- Huber Heights, Ohio
- Gallaway, Tennessee
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Boerne, Texas
- San Marcos, Texas
2027
- Mebane, North Carolina
- Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Additional Buc-ee's locations still reportedly in the planning stages, according to Fox 35 in Florida, include
- St. Lucie County, Florida
- Leon County Florida
At this time, there are currently 51 Buc-ee's locations spread across nine states. Its first location opened outside of Texas in 2019 in Baldwin County, Alabama.
