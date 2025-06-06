Culver’s Planning Massive Expansion; Here’s Where They’re Opening This Year
Culver's is continuing its aggressive push to open restaurants throughout the U.S. with new locations planned in 12 states.
What Is Culver's Known For?
Culver's opened its first location in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, a city with a current population of just under 3,500.
The chain has quickly expanded since that time. First came Culver's restaurants throughout the Midwest before the brand started popping up outside of the region.
Culver's is mostly known for its signature ButterBurger and frozen custard. Outside of those popular items, diners will also find various chicken and fish items and even fried cheese curds on the menu.
How Many Culver's Restaurants Are There?
Culver's currently has more than 900 locations throughout the U.S., with several more on the way.
Earlier this year, it was named among the 25 Restaurants Opening Just About Everywhere in 2025. And it appears the chain has no plans of slowing down in 2026.
USA Today says Culver's has opened an average of 50 to 60 new restaurants annually in recent years.
Where Is Culver's Opening New Restaurants?
Details about future Culver's locations have started to trickle out in recent weeks.
According to information on the chain's website and reported by USA Today, new restaurants are reportedly planned for the following cities.
Arizona
- Queen Creek
Arkansas
- Harrison
Florida
- Fort Meade
- Fort Myers
- Jacksonville
- Leesburg
- Ruskin
Georgia
- Cartersville
Illinois
- Bradley
- Diamond
- Rantoul
Kansas
- Derby
Michigan
- Holland
- White Lake
- Woodhaven
- Southfield
Ohio
- Columbus
- West Carrollton
South Carolina
- Boiling Springs
- Greenville
Tennessee
- Hixon
- Oak Ridge
- Sevierville
Texas
- Katy
Wisconsin
- Combined Locks
- Eau Claire
- Evansville
A fourth new location planned for Wisconsin will reportedly replace an existing Culver's. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a Culver's will likely open at a new address in Grafton, replacing the chain's current location in the city.
