Why French Fries Taste So Good When Dipped In Milkshakes

Don't knock it until you try it.

The growing popularity of the mashup of ice cream and french fries has led some companies to consider incorporating potatoes into their desserts.

But why is this combo so appealing to some people?

Why French Fries And Ice Cream Taste Good Together

There are basically two types of people when it comes to combing fries with ice cream: Those who are disgusted by the notion of it and those who absolutely MUST have a shake anytime there are fries included with their fast food order.

"Nothing says summer quite like the sweet and salty combo of a fry dipped in a milkshake, but fans often have to go to a restaurant to enjoy the summertime staple," Jackie Britva, senior brand manager for potato-based food maker Ore-Ida, said.

Judging from the myriad videos shared on social media featuring the mashup of fries and ice cream, the combo is far from a summer-only thing.

"I don't know what it is," Andrea Norris says in a TikTok video showing her dipping fries into a milkshake. "This is the best taste in the world, the hot salty, greasy and like the cold, sweet."

There's actually a rather scientific reason why people crave fries dripping with ice cream.

The Daily Meal found that "sugar receptors" that are part of your taste buds are activated by the sugary shake. Not only do those receptors enhance the taste of sugar, but they also amp up the salt.

Basically, it's creating a flavor explosion of both sweet and salty at the same time.

The report doesn't rule out the contrasting textures as a reason behind the growing popularity of the two.

"It's like a moderate form of sensory overload, something that activates both your sense of taste but also your sense of touch," The Daily Meal wrote.

French Fry Ice Cream Bars Debut

Companies are looking to cash-in on the crazy combo of ice cream and fries.

Ore-Ida, known for its line of french fries along with its other potato-based products, has teamed with ice cream bar creator GoodPop to release the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop. The frozen treat is being called a "first-of-its-kind" in press material.

Fudge N Vanilla Fry Pop

The dessert (or is it a side dish?) has vanilla ice cream covered in a fudge shell. Embedded in the fudge are crispy potato bits.

The Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop is being marketed as a "limited edition" offering that was released in honor of this month's National Ice Cream Day. A pack of four pops runs $9.99 and can be purchased online.

