Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Sentenced for Conspiracy to Murder Husband

The wife of one of the stars from the paranormal reality TV series Ghost Adventures is being sent to prison after being accused of conspiring to murder her husband.

Victoria Goodwin Sentenced Following Plea Deal

Victoria Goodwin, wife of Aaron Goodwin, was sentenced to 36 to 90 months in prison after taking a plea deal for conspiracy to commit murder. Aaron is part of a team that investigates allegedly haunted locations on Ghost Adventures.

The show first debuted on the Travel Channel in 2008. Today, the series is available on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+

How Was Victoria Goodwin Caught?

According to CourtTV, Victoria attempted to hire a "hitman" to murder her husband before her arrest in March in Clark County, Nevada.

The outlet says she had contacted an inmate in Florida and offered to pay him as much as $11,500 to murder the TV star. She pleaded guilty in April.

Aaron Goodwin Appears At Wife's Sentencing

Aaron Goodwin appeared during Victoria's sentencing on June 5. According to Courthouse News Service, he told the judge he has developed trust issues since the incident.

"I cry every day. I feel so alone."

He also revealed that Victoria had sent nearly $60,000 to the inmate's "associates" in addition to what she had offered to murder her husband.

Here is a look at the moment Aaron Goodwin faced his wife in the courtroom before her sentencing for conspiring to murder her husband.

