Winter could see some unexpected twists on typical weather conditions across the U.S. this year

The National Weather Service is predicting a much warmer and wetter winter that normal thanks to the presence of El Niño for the first time in four years.

El Niño is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures that also create wetter conditions across the south.

Will There Be A Lot Of Snow This Winter?

Parts of the U.S. that typically see a lot of snow, may actually be in for less precipitation this winter.

The National Weather Service says the northern part of the continental U.S. including Montana and Michigan will likely see below average precipitation.

While it may not necessarily come in the form of snow, the southern portion of the country is in for above average precipitation thanks to El Niño. Parts of Florida, Alabama and Louisiana all fall in this area.

California and parts of Alaska may also see above average precipitation if the National Weather Service forecast is correct.

Will It Be Cold This Winter?

Much like the forecasted precipitation, the northern part of the U.S. could be in for a more favorable winter this season.

"Wamer-than-average temperatures are favored across the northern tier of the U.S. and much of the Far West," the National Weather Service reports.

Near normal temperatures are predicted for the southern Plains while equal chances of normal, above normal and below normal conditions are expected for the rest of the country.

These predictions are based on NOAA's three-month outlook. The next forecast update will be released Nov. 16.

