There is a new world champion for being the ugliest dog in the entire world.

A Pekingese named Wild Thang took home the title of World's Ugliest Dog on July 21 during an annual contest that's been held for almost 50 years.

Don't even think about being mean to any of these pups. You should know they were all very good dogs when they stepped on stage at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair in Petaluma, California.

"Each pup and handler will bask in the limelight as they show off their unique beauty to the judges, media, host and fans," the fair describes the annual event on its website. "It's a wonderful show of pageantry and pride."

The fair started the contest as a way to advocate for "the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting" regardless of the pet's looks.

The 2024 field of contests included eight dogs ready to strut their stuff as they showed off their stunning looks. Wild Thang was awarded a cash prize for being crowned champion ugliest dog.

Here are some of the most beautiful photos of the world's ugliest dogs in this year's contest.

15 Beautiful Photos of the World's Ugliest Dogs The Marin-Sonoma County Fair in Petaluma, California holds an annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest where owners showoff their unique looking dogs. The top ugliest dog takes home a cash prize. Here is a look at the 2024 contestants. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll