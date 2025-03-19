Even if you have no idea what a lamb cake is, you'll never forget these dubious desserts.

Cakes decorated to resemble lambs are tradition for some families around Easter. For most, the cake has religious ties. What exactly those ties are, however, varies depending on the family's heritage.

Regardless of its meaning, the lamb cake tends to have a moment on social media as we near Easter each year. And it's for all the wrong reasons.

Viral photos show lamb-shaped cakes slathered in layer upon layer of frosting. Others depict lamb faces that look like they were just caught trying to escape the pasture.

I have no talent when it comes to baking, and could surely never pull-off creating a stunning lamb cake centerpiece for my family.

And I certainly will never try it after looking at these photos.

15 Easter Lamb Cakes That Will Haunt Your Dreams This Year Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll