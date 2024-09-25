Once-Popular Home Food Delivery Service Shutting Down For Good

A home food delivery service that was once the predominant name in the industry is closing up shop.

For more than 70 years, Yelloh has been hauling frozen food to homes across the U.S., but you might recognize the company by a much different name.

Crowded And Changing Market

You can get just about anything delivered right to your home at almost any time of the day. The pandemic only increased our dependency on home delivery services.

Even pre-pandemic, both meal prep services and delivery options were thriving. Which makes it even more difficult to believe there was a time that only one or two home food delivery services ruled the market.

Before the internet, a Schwan's truck would roll through neighborhoods offering up frozen food and desserts. The delivery driver would knock on your door to see if you needed anything, and leave a pamphlet of featured items behind if you didn't answer.

The company somehow survived this long using the slogan, the "original frozen food company."

Name Changed Before Permanent Closure

The company is just a couple years removed from a name change. USA Today noted the company stuck with it's "original" tagline even as it changed its name to Yelloh in 2022.

The rebrand wasn't enough as the once-popular frozen food delivery service has announced it will be closing down for good. According to USA Today, the final day to purchase food straight from a Yelloh truck is Nov. 8.

"It's with heavy hearts that we made the difficult decision to cease operations of Yellow," CEO Bernardo Santana said in a press release. The Minnesota-based company plans to completely close in late November.

Yelloh currently employs around 1,100 people. The reasons behind its closing will sound familiar to anyone who has followed the closings of several other once-popular brands in 2024.

"The company cited multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles," the press release stated.

Here is a closer look at other brands that have shuttered locations or completely closed for good this year.

