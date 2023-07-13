You Forgot The Meat? New Burger King Sandwich Is Just A Bunch Of Cheese
Apparently when you declare yourself the "king" of burgers you can just turn anything into a sandwich, with or without a burger.
Burger King has introduced a new sandwich in Thailand that is made for those who don't prefer the burger portion of their offerings.
No, it is not plant-based. It's also not a meat other than beef either.
Burger King is now offering The Real Cheese Burger throughout its locations in Thailand.
According to People, the burger isn't much of a burger at all. Instead, its a 20-slice stack of American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
The sandwich will set you back 109 Thai baht ($3.14) according to People's calculations. That is down from the price of a typical cheeseburger in the country which runs 380 Thai baht or $10.95.
On the surface, this seems like a marketing ploy. I mean, they're known as the BURGER KING!
Judging by the photos on Facebook coming out of Thailand, the cold stack of cheese on a bun has been a hit.
One Twitter user found the amount of cheese, which can be ordered hot or cold, to be a challenge
The Real Cheese Burger is available for a limited time in Thailand. No word yet on whether Burger King will begin offering this cheese stack on a bun in other regions.
