New England is a great place for people who love to eat out at restaurants.

We are fortunate to have some of the world's best locally-owned restaurants. No matter where you go in New England, you'll find at least a few stand-out restaurants.

In addition to the great local restaurants, we have at least a few of each of the best chain restaurants. Some of New England's most popular chain restaurants include the 99 Restaurants, Applebee's, IHOP, Texas Roadhouse, and Olive Garden.

In addition to casual sit-down restaurants, New England has its fair share of fast food options. Whether you're in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, or Connecticut you normally don't have to drive far to find a burger, fried chicken, Mexican, or sub shop.

Even though we have seen some restaurant chains scale back operations by closing some locations, there are a slew of up-and-coming chains that have plans to expand into new markets in 2025.

There are more than a few chains that operate predominantly in the Midwest and West Coast that have their sights set on opening new locations in the Northeast. There are also chains that already have a foothold in the Northeast that want to expand further into New England.

While we have no confirmation that the following chains will open new locations in Maine, Massachusetts, or New Hampshire, we do know these brands are planning to expand in 2025.

21 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025 From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly opening locations across the U.S. in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Which of the above would you like to see come to New England in 2025?

Personally, I'd love to see our area get a Bonchon. I'd love to see what Korean fried chicken is like. Also, I'd love to have a chance to eat at Fogo De Chao. For those who are unfamiliar, Fogo is a chain of Brazillian steakhouses.