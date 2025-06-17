Even though we are just days away from the official kickoff to summer, you would never know it based on the weather that we have had over the last few weeks.

With the exception of a handful of days, it has been rainy and cold every single weekend day for the last few months.

It looks like that is about to change.

The Weather Channel is now raising the alarm about a dangerous heatwave that is sweeping it's way across the United States.

How Will the Heatwave Affect New England?

According to Weather.com, the heatwave is expected to smash into the plains on Thursday, hit the Mississippi Valley on Friday, and reach us here in the Northeast by the weekend.

While some major cities will see temperatures of nearly 100 degrees, most of New England will not have to endure temperatures that are that high.

Overall, here in New England, the conditions will be dry, partly sunny, and hot through at least the middle of next week.

In Central Maine, we can expect temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The Augusta/Waterville area will see temperatures in the mid 90s for the first half of next week.

The Portland area is expected to experience temperatures and conditions that are very similar to those in Central Maine.

The White Mountains of New Hampshire will see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s between Saturday and next Wednesday.

In Boston, temperatures are expected to be slightly higher than in Maine and New Hampshire. This weekend, New England's only major city will experience highs in the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. However, Monday and Tuesday could see temperatures rising to nearly 100 degrees. By Wednesday, temperatures are forecasted to decrease slightly to the lower 90s.

How Do You Stay Safe During a Heatwave?

According to the American Red Cross, the most important thing about staying safe in a heatwave is to stay hydrated. Drink water. Lots of water. Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.

Stay as cool as possible. In higher temperatures, a fan may not be enough to keep you cool. Find a place that has air conditioning.

If you have a medical condition that is exacerbated by the heat, be sure to speak with your doctor before the arrival of the heatwave.

Get more safety tips HERE

