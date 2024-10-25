I used to love to slap bumper stickers all over my car.

When I was in my 20s I owned nothing but junkers, so I was not concerned about devaluing my vehicle. I was more concerned about showing everyone who I was, what I liked, and what my beliefs were.

That all changed after a lengthy conversation with my then-cohost. We were having a conversation about politics and she explained that she could never understand why people put political bumper stickers on their vehicles. In her mind, that made you a target for the other side.

It really is true. There are angry and violent people on both sides of the political aisle. You never really know what a disturbed person is going to do when they are agitated.

Of course, it extends beyond politics. Bumper stickers & window decals about religion, sports teams, and even the type of music you like could make you a target.

Taking it one step further, any bumper sticker that reveals personal information can make you a target of scammers and other criminals.

Are Those 'Stick Figure Family' Window Decals Dangerous?

According to a recent article on a Fox News affiliate station in California, law enforcement officials are warning people about the danger of displaying those stick figure family window decals.

The stickers could provide scammers and other criminals with information that would help them perpetrate crimes.

The stick figures often indicate how many adults are in a household (or, if there is a single parent), how many children there are in the home, and if there is a dog in the home. In some cases, these stickers can even provide the criminal with the names of those in the home.

While these, and other bumper stickers, seem harmless, they can provide a criminal with important information.

Unfortunately, we live in a twisted world.

Please be safe.

