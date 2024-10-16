While people from away, and younger people, may consider mostly rural New England to be 'boring', there are some major benefits to living in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and rural Massachusetts.

One of the biggest benefits is how safe these states are.

Sure, violent crimes do occasionally happen in rural New England, but they are rare when compared to more urban areas. While we advise always locking your doors and never leaving your keys in your vehicle (you know who you are), you rarely have to be concerned about walking the streets after dark.

With the exception of the occasional Nor'Easter, we never really have to worry about natural disasters, either.

Wallett Hub recently put out their 2024 Safest Cities list. To determine a rank, the website's analysts looked at crime rates, danger from natural disasters, and economic concerns.

It should not be a surprise that several New England cities made the list. In fact, the safest city in the country is in New England.

Nashua, New Hampshire - With a population of just over 91,000 people, Nashua is the second largest city in New Hampshire. It came in 15th place on Wallet Hub's list.

Portland, Maine - The city, known for its arts and food scene, came in 9th place in Wallet Hub's list.

Burlington, Vermont - The largest city in the Green Mountain State, Burlington has a population of about 45,000 people. No trip to Burlington is complete without a visit to Church Street Marketplace. Burlington came in 4th place on Wallet Hub's list.

Warwick, Rhode Island - The picturesque New England city has a population of just over 82,000. It is known for being the hometown of singer Vanessa Carlton and actor James Woods. It came in 3rd place on Wallet Hub's list.

South Burlington, Vermont - The Burlington suburb has a population of just over 20,000 people. The town, which is surrounded by rolling farmland, came in at the top of Wallet Hub's list.

Do you agree with their selections? Why or why not?

