Even though we had a mild start to winter, all of that has changed over the last few days. In the last 10 days, we have been slammed by four winter storms. Those storms have smacked us with a mixture of rain, sleet, snow, and wind.

In addition to the precipitation, the temperatures have started to nose-dive.

In preparation for the winter’s colder weather, you probably made sure you had a few things in your vehicle, right? A snow broom, a shovel, kitty litter, cinder blocks (for weight), some food, and some extra clothing.

As you put those items into your vehicle, keep in mind there are a few things you want to take out of your car, truck, or SUV. Why? Some things do not react well to the cold.

According to Safeguard It and Family Handyman, there are items that you are not going to want in your car when the temperature drops below freezing.

1 – Extra Clothing – Even though we just told you to have some extra clothing with you, it is important to keep in mind that clothing kept in cold, damp, conditions are more likely to mold.

2 – Musical Instruments – While the cold weather can affect any typer of instrument, wooden instruments like guitars are more likely to be damaged by cold temperatures. The wood that they are made from can become brittle and crack.

3 – Sporting Equipment – Bikes, hiking gear, and fishing poles can all be damaged by cold temperatures.

4 – Tools – The drastic temperature swings can make tools rust. Also, if the tools are powered, the cold can affect the battery's ability to hold a charge.

Ridofranz Ridofranz loading...

5 – Leather Items – Just like with clothing, leather goods can become moldy in winter conditions.

6 – Medications – The effectiveness of some medications could be diminished if they are stored in cold temperatures.

7 – Canned Beverages – Freezing temperatures can cause canned beers and sodas to explode. Trust us, that is one mess you do not want to have to clean up.

Drink Up Keith Bell loading...

8 – Glasses – Heat and cold have been known to affect the frames of eyeglasses. This goes for sunglasses, too.

9 – Canned Food – Just like with soda and beer, there is a chance canned foods could explode.

10 – Insulin – Even though it needs to be refrigerated, extremely cold temperatures can lower the effectiveness.

11 – Smartphones – Cold temperatures can cause permanent damage to a phone. Even if the phone is not seriously damaged, cold temperatures can reduce the lifespan of the batteries.

Rob Hampson via Unsplash Rob Hampson via Unsplash loading...

BONUS – Make sure your vehicle has at least a half tank of gas. If your fuel level drops too low, it can cause the fuel lines to freeze.

Maine Roads & Streets To Avoid In A Snowstorm Recently, we asked our co-workers, families, and listeners what roads you should try to avoid when we're getting a storm. Take a look at our list and let us know if you agree.