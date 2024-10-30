Little more than a century ago, travel was difficult and expensive.

Traveling across the country in the early 20th century required days on a train. It would be a few decades before the major highways would be built. If you wanted to travel internationally, you often had to spend several days on a steamship.

These days, travel is a lot easier, a lot faster, and often much more affordable.

It is also, in most cases, much less risky.

However, despite the fact that we have become a society of international travelers, there are places where you may not want to visit.

The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs is responsible for helping American citizens who are working or traveling outside the United States.

The mission statement listed on the Bureau of Consular Affairs website says, in part:

The highest priority of the Bureau of Consular Affairs is to protect the lives and serve the interests of U.S. citizens abroad. Across the globe, we serve our fellow citizens during some of their most important moments – births, adoptions, medical emergencies, deaths, arrests, and disasters. We also help U.S. citizens connect with the world by issuing millions of U.S. passports each year.

One of the many ways that the Bureau of Consular Affairs maintains the safety of international travelers is by alerting them to possible dangers through travel advisories.

These advisories are rated by threat level. Level 1 is 'exercise normal precautions', while Level 4 is 'do not travel'.

Additionally, some advisories are listed as 'other'. These are special advisories, like the fact that there is an increased risk of terrorist attacks targeting Americans in nearly every country, and the advisory about visiting China due to 'arbitrary enforcement of the laws'.

Check out the latest advisories on the bureau's website and take a look at our list of 'do not travel' countries and regions.

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List As of October 2024, the following countries and regions were on the State Department's 'DoNot Travel' list. Check out the latest list HERE

