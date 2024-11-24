For the most part, we have had a very mild fall.

The temperatures have been above average and we have not had a lot of rain. So far, this has been one of those autumns where you may have to wear a fleece or flannel to work in the morning, but you'll be in a t-shirt by the afternoon.

However, we all know that this mild weather is not going to last. Before too long, we are going to be dealing with frigid temperatures, snow, wind, and freezing rain.

Are you ready for winter in New England? Do you have proper clothing & footwear? Is your vehicle ready for the cold weather? Do you have all the tools you need to keep your walkway and driveway clear of snow?

Not sure? We want to help.

We've put together a list of fifteen items that every New Englander needs before the snow flies.

What other items need to be on our list? Let us know by sending a message inside our app.

