This Was Voted the Very Best Small Town to Retire in Maine
If you’ve ever considered retiring here in our Pine Tree State, also known as ‘Vacationland,’ you might want to think about this small town!
Again, Maine is famously known as ‘Vacationland,’ bringing tourists and folks ‘from away,’ all year long, but especially in the summer. However, Maine isn't just a vacation spot; it's also a popular place for people to retire. Before we start calling ourselves 'Retire-land,' though, we need to figure out the best places in the state to settle down for retirement.
But how do you even determine which is the best small town to retire in, here in Maine?
MSN's methodology for determining ‘The best small town for retirees in your state’ involved analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data and referencing Niche's Best Places to Retire study.
The analysis highlighted towns with populations under 40,000 that offer affordability, quality healthcare, and a slower pace of life. MSN considered factors like strong economies, less traffic, and comfortable living conditions to appeal to retirees. The goal was to identify towns that provide a lower cost of living and a more relaxed lifestyle for those entering retirement.
So, which small town in Maine is the best place to retire?
According to MSN, Belfast is the top small town to retire in, here in Maine. With a population of 6,688, Belfast has a significant number of older residents, with 17% aged 55-64 and 26% aged 65 and older. The town features a balanced housing situation, with 63% of residents owning their homes and 37% renting. The median household income in Belfast is $62,857, making it an attractive and affordable option for retirees.
What are your thoughts on MSN’s pick of Belfast as Maine’s ‘best small town for retirees?’
The 5 Best Places to Retire in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
The Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
The Top 9 Most Walkable Cities in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Maine
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge