Thank you, Ben Affleck, for never forgetting the proper way to pronounce Wareham.

Affleck appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, alongside his lifelong best friend Matt Damon. The two are making the rounds promoting their upcoming Netflix film The Rip, which premieres on January 16.

As part of the Tonight Show fun, Affleck, Damon and Fallon took part in a bit called "Three Guys From Boston Say Every Town and City in Massachusetts."

READ MORE: Even Massachusetts Residents Mispronounce This SouthCoast Town

Get our free mobile app

Ben Affleck's Massachusetts Roots

In it, the three are clearly playing characters dressed in various Masshole regalia – Red Sox hoodie, scally cap, fur-lined denim jacket – because, in reality, only Damon was born here (in Cambridge). Fallon was born and raised in New York, and Affleck moved from California to Falmouth at the age of three, before his family eventually moved to Cambridge.

While the trio naturally botched a few town names – Affleck definitely had trouble with “Tewksbury” and “Mattapoisett” – I was relieved that as they rotated through the various town names, Wareham came up during Affleck’s turn.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Mangles Mattapoisett on National TV

Not only did he nail the correct pronunciation, he said it in such a way as to show he knew what he was talking about, with a soft, slow, deliberate “Ware-ham.”

Spoken like a true Wareham guy.

Why Wareham Matters to Ben Affleck

That’s because Affleck has close ties to Wareham. He has relatives that live in town, whom he would visit. When he was dating Jennifer Lopez (the first time) back in 2002, the two were spotted in Onset. He was practically an adopted son of the town.

Ben Affleck knows the ‘Ham, and he’d never disrespect it by calling it “Ware-um.” I wish we could say the same about “Matta-pon-sit.”

Also, how did Matt Damon not get to be the one to say "Bourne?" I mean, the joke was right there.

Toughest Town Names on the SouthCoast Sometimes knowing who's local to the SouthCoast and who isn't is as easy as asking them to pronounce Padanaram. There are some seriously tricky town names in this area of Massachusetts and sometimes it seems you can only say them right if you were born and raised around them. From Zs where there are none to the 'ham' versus 'um' debacle, these are some of the trickiest SouthCoast town names out there. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall