The Blizzard of 2026 roared through southern New England with a vengeance in late February, dumping a record-setting 37 inches of snow on New Bedford and 41 inches on Fall River.

Wind gusts, some exceeding tropical storm strength, created snowdrifts that crippled the region for most of a week, resulting in school cancellations, clogged side streets, and downed trees and power lines. The storm forced local officials to seek help from the National Guard.

It was one for the books.

Snowfall Fails to Relieve Massachusetts Drought

The storm did little to ease drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Drought Management Task Force.

On March 9, 2026, the EEA reported that Secretary Rebecca Tepper "declared worsened drought conditions in several regions of Massachusetts due to limited groundwater recharge this winter."

"The Central and Northeast Regions are now in a Level 3-Critical Drought. The Connecticut River Valley has moved to a Level 2-Significant Drought, and the Western Region is now in a Level 1-Mild Drought," according to the EEA.

Despite Blizzard Drought Remains For Most Of Massachusetts Barry Richard/Townsquare Media loading...

Meanwhile, the EEA said that "Conditions slightly improved in Nantucket County, which is now at a Level 2-Significant Drought."

The Southeast Region, including New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton, the rest of Bristol County, Cape Cod, and Dukes County, "remain unchanged," according to EEA.

What that means for our region is Level 2-Significant Drought conditions.

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Why Snow Doesn’t Always End a Drought

The EEA explained that most of the water from the three feet of snow from the blizzard was "still locked in snow," as of the most recent drought reporting date. February temperatures remained well below freezing, and the ground was frozen, preventing melted snow from providing appreciable relief.

Southeast Massachusetts Remains in Significant Drought

There has been considerable snowmelt, some rain, and fog since the last reporting period, but the drought conditions listed by EEA remain in place until the next reporting period.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker