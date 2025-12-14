You know the whole “6-7” craze is getting out of hand when even Mother Nature (and Boston television meteorologist) are in on the joke.

What Is the “6-7” Trend?

Anyone who has a young person in their life is probably aware of the trend of making a reference to “six, seven” of anything, usually accompanied by the “either or” hand gesture. It comes from a song by rapper Skrilla called “Doot Doot (6 7)” but it has turned into an inexplicable phenomenon. Kids and teens can’t stop laughing at it, adults can’t understand it, and nobody really knows what it means.

How Jeremy Reiner Worked It Into the Forecast

Earlier this week, 7News Boston meteorologist Jeremy Reiner was discussing the snow that was slated to fall on Tuesday, December 2. A wide swath of Western New Hampshire and Central Massachusetts was predicted to get between six and seven inches of snowfall.

While discussing this, Reiner couldn’t resist making the reference that teens watching at home were probably already laughing about when the numbers appeared on the map behind him.

“You know, you’d really have to get up into portions of Worcester County, you know, where you’re talking six, seven inches of snow,” Reiner said while making the gesture commonly associated with the nonsensical phrase.

TikTok user “hornado” captured it on video and posted it with the caption “Was this intentional? Or does he have no clue?” As of this writing, the TikTok has over 23,000 reactions and more than 300 comments – including from Reiner’s own daughter, Emma.

“Yo that’s my dad,” she commented.

TikTok Reacts to the Viral Moment

Many others then chimed in to tell Emma how much they love her father’s forecasts.

“Your dad is Boston meteorology royalty,” Meghan commented.

“My first time seeing him but I’ll be tuning in every day for the rest of his career from now on,” user Tony Fahrenheit wrote.

“Literally goated in Boston,” Billy wrote, meaning he’s earned the distinction of the “greatest of all time (g.o.a.t.).”

Reiner’s History of On-Air Humor

Reiner often features fun little references and jokes in his forecasts, but it was this reference to the Dictionary.com “Word of the Year” for 2025 that may now just have all the kids calling him “Jeremy Rizz-ner” (and that word is a whole other story).