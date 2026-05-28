Imagine being able to breeze right through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport screening checkpoints without standing in slow-moving lines like a herd of cattle?

New technology may shorten your TSA experience if you fly out of Boston Logan International Airport, one of the nation's busiest airports.

The Massachusetts Port Authority website includes a new dashboard with live online reports of security checkpoint wait times. The dashboard allows travelers to better plan for clearing security checkpoints.

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How Boston Logan’s New TSA Dashboard Works

MassLive reported, "Travelers passing through Logan International Airport in Boston can now view a live online report of security checkpoint wait times, allowing them to better plan their arrival at the airport ahead of a flight."

The dashboard is on Massport's website and on the FlyLogan mobile app.

New Tech Can Make Boston's Logan Airport TSA Checks A Breeze Getty Images loading...

Travelers Raised Questions About Privacy

NBC10 Boston reported in March on the rollout of a pilot of the new technology. At the time, some travelers expressed concerns that the system might use facial recognition technology when broadcasting images of TSA waiting lines on the dashboard. It does not.

"Similar technology was already being used at some other airports, including Denver International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport," reported Mass Live.

Could This Save Travelers Time at Logan?

It makes sense if you live nearby or are staying at an airport hotel, but I'm not sure it would be helpful for people travelling from, say, New Bedford or Fall River, since wait times could change dramatically by the time you arrive at the airport.

The technology would certainly help travelers better plan and avoid endless lines the next time there is a government shutdown impacting TSA screeners.

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