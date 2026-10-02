Massachusetts singers and musical theater lovers, you could be one audition away from appearing on Broadway or in the national touring company of the blockbuster musical Wicked!

Broadway World reported, "The Telsey Office is holding an open call for singers for the Broadway and National Touring Company of Wicked."

"They are seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity and any gender, with fantastic voices and wide vocal ranges, for principal and ensemble roles," according to Broadway World.

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Open Call Details: Location, Date, and Schedule

The open call is Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Boston Center for the Arts (also known as Calderwood Pavilion), at 527 Tremont Street in Boston.

Playbill said Telsey is seeking "Equity singers for possible future replacements for Principal and Chorus roles in the Broadway and Touring productions of Wicked."

Getty Images Massachusetts Singers Sought For Broadway and Touring Productions Of Wicked

Audition Requirements: What Song and Materials to Bring

Candidates should "prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theater song showing range," according to Playbill. They should also bring sheet music in case they are asked to sing with a piano accompaniment.

A photo and resume stapled together is also required.

Sign-in for the open call begins at 10:30 a.m., and you must arrive before 1 p.m. to be considered. Don't show up before 10:30 a.m.

About the Legacy of Broadway's Blockbuster Musical

Wicked first opened on Broadway in 2004, winning three Tony Awards.

"Wicked is a Broadway phenomenon that looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle," according to Playbill. The action begins long before Dorothy arrives on the scene.

The film Wicked opened in 2024 and became an instant cult classic. The two-part film version of Wicked is based on the stage show, which was based on a book, and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won two.

The Differences Between the ‘Wicked’ Movie and Show The Wicked movie is faithful to the long-running Broadway show — but it does make a few significant changes to its source material.