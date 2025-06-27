Bourne Police Arrest Alleged Cooking Oil Thieves

BOURNE (WBSM) — Two men from New York were arrested in Bourne Monday night for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a business in town.

According to Bourne Police, there has been an ongoing series of thefts of cooking oil from restaurants in recent months. The businesses usually keep used cooking oil in storage receptacles outside of the restaurant.

Why Do Restaurants Keep Used Cooking Oil?

“In general, businesses are able to sell this used cooking oil to vendors who recycle it for the manufacture of new products such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel,” Bourne Police wrote on Facebook.

According to Restaurant Technologies, used cooking oil fluctuates between 21 cents and 41 cents per pound.

“On the black market, it’s deemed liquid gold,” according to the site, which estimates that the cooking oil market will be globally valued at $10.08 billion by 2028.

Police Surveillance Leads to Arrests

Police said in the Facebook post that “Operation Midnight Oil came to a boil” Monday night. Patrol officers and detectives set up surveillance outside of potential business targets and caught two men allegedly in the act.

“(They) were able to intercept two individuals that had just stolen the cooking oil from a business on Main Street,” police said.

The Two Men Face Multiple Charges, Maybe More to Come

Gilberto Rodriguez, 35, and Oliver Cruz, 36, both from Yonkers, New York, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a depository, larceny under $1,200 and conspiracy.

“It is believed that these individuals may be connected with similar thefts across the state,” police said. “This investigation remains active with the potential for additional charges to be filed.”

Police Are Looking for Any Other Victims or Information

“As this is an active investigation, we are asking anyone with information about similar thefts in the area,” police said.

Anyone with information or wishing to report a similar crime can contact the Bourne Police Detectives Tip Line at (774) 247-5627 or email PD-Detectives@bourne-ma.gov.