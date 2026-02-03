Hey, Bridgewater, there's a new bug in town, and it promises to be a real pain this summer. The spotted lanternfly has arrived in such numbers that the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has issued a town-wide advisory about the little bugger.

Bridgewater is the latest Massachusetts community to experience an infestation of the invasive insect, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014.

What Is the Spotted Lanternfly?

The spotted lanternfly originated in China and Vietnam. The insect was introduced accidentally to South Korea before spreading to Japan and the United States.

Why Spotted Lanternflies Are a Threat

Adult spotted lanternflies attack plants and trees, including grapevines, fruit trees, maples, and hops, and can be a pest to humans during the late summer and fall as they swarm.

The Spotted Lanternfly Is Closing In On Southern Bristol County

Where the Infestation Has Spread in Massachusetts

Spotted lanternflies have infested large parts of Massachusetts, including Great Barrington to the west, the Springfield and Worcester areas, Lawrence, Greater Boston, and much of northern Bristol County. More than 50 Massachusetts communities are currently dealing with the winged pests.

An MDAR dashboard shows the infestation has spread as far south as Attleboro, Taunton, Dighton, Rehoboth, Somerset, Swansea, Lakeville, and Fall River.

Areas Still Free of Spotted Lanternflies

So far, New Bedford, Westport, Freetown, Fairhaven, Acushnet, and all of Cape Cod and the Islands have been spared.

While a pest and harmful to plant life, spotted lanternflies are not harmful to humans or animals.

MDAR says the insect "causes damage to trees and other woody plants by feeding on their sap," and that spotted lanternflies have the "potential to become a serious agricultural pest."

What to Do If You See a Spotted Lanternfly

MDAR asks anyone who comes in contact with a spotted lanternfly to report the sighting.

