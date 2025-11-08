As Americans continue to be concerned about food insecurity and so much uncertainty regarding SNAP benefits, a local SouthCoast social media group is looking to help bridge the gap and feed those in need.

Leanne Manning of Fairhaven started the Buy Nothing Community Foodshare - SouthCoast MA Facebook group just a little over a week ago, and it has already ballooned to over 2,300 members not only looking for food, but also those in need of a meal.

“There’s been a ton of community postings giving away food, (and) a lot posting that they have a need,” Manning said in a recent appearance on WBSM. “So it’s been really awesome seeing the community come together.”

How the Food-Share Facebook Group Works

Manning said she was inspired to create the group after seeing posts from families struggling to afford groceries and concerned about the lack of SNAP benefits for November and possibly beyond. She combined that with the concept of the “Buy Nothing” style of Facebook groups, where people post unwanted items and others can claim them for free, or people can ask about items they need.

“I thought about how we have a Buy Nothing (Facebook) group for household items and miscellaneous stuff, I had the idea, why not have one for just food, so everyone can just support each other and make sure neighbors in the community aren’t going without.”

Rules, Safety and Volunteer Admins Behind the Scene

Manning got to work figuring out exactly what she wanted the group to be. She then asked her friends Sarah and Nicole to serve as admins of the group along with her.

“I wanted it to be a space where not only people could post and offer food, but also where they could search if they need something,” Manning said. “Also, posting resources like local food pantries and those little blessing boxes, just resources for the community to know where these places are, too.”

Manning said the Facebook group has “over a dozen rules” to make sure people understand what food is acceptable to post and what is not; for example, no expired or moldy food. People must also be responsible for their own food allergies, dietary issues, etc.

“If something is made in a homemade kitchen, we want to make sure you’re aware of that,” she said. “People do label things with any allergens if they can, they put when they made it.”

Manning said most of the food is delivered through a “porch pickup” method, where someone has food that they leave out on the porch for the person who claimed to come and pick up anonymously. However, that hasn’t worked for everyone.

“A lot of those in need don’t have access to cars to go pick up food, so people have been offering to bring items, which has been amazing,” she said.

Beyond the Shutdown: Why the Need Will Persist

Even once the government shutdown is over and if SNAP benefits are fully restored, the group will still be needed as the SouthCoast continues to battle with food insecurity. It is also inspiring others to start similar efforts in other locations.

“I actually had a girl reach out who lives a little closer to Boston, and she said she is going to start one of those groups for her area,” Manning said. “It was really cool to hear that.”

Community Impact: From Donors to Neighbors in Need

Manning said if there’s been any downside to starting the group, it has been discovering that some people are afraid to ask for help.

“I found out there are a lot of people who want to post anonymously because they’re either ashamed or embarrassed to ask for help, which you do feel really bad that people feel that way. But it’s been really good having those people come back and thank us,” she said.

At a time when the phrase “faith in humanity restored” has become a gimmicky catchphrase for social media posts, Manning said that’s exactly what’s going on in her Facebook group.

“It really is so nice to see the community together and not making it about anything political, just helping each other and helping those in need,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful thing to see.”

