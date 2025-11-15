NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — Cape Air has announced that it has discontinued its recently launched service between New Bedford and Boston.

Why FAA Restrictions Affected Cape Air’s Route

According to a release, the service between New Bedford Regional Airport (EWB) and Boston Logan International (BOS) has been discontinued as of November 7, 2025, “following updated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidance requiring a 10 percent reduction in operations at High Impact Airports, including BOS.”

The highly-touted service was first announced back in May and officially launched on September 29.

Low Demand Played a Role

“While this decision was not made lightly, Cape Air remains deeply committed to serving Greater New Bedford,” Cape Air said in a release. “Despite strong marketing efforts and public engagement, current demand levels do not support continued operation of the EWB–BOS route under present conditions.”

“We launched this service with optimism and appreciation for our long partnership with the New Bedford community,” said Linda Markham, Cape Air CEO. “Unfortunately, with evolving regulatory and operational realities, it is necessary to make adjustments that ensure the sustainability of our broader network.”

New Bedford-Boston Route Was Supposed to Save Time for Travelers

The New Bedford-Boston route, with tickets priced at $99 each way but initially offered at a reduced rate of $79, was designed to help travelers who were heading to other destinations from Logan get ahead of TSA screening and avoid traffic and higher parking fees.

The TSA invested in the latest technology at the New Bedford Regional Airport, bringing in a state-of-the-art screening machine that was only the second of its kind in Massachusetts.

Airport Director and Mayor: We Will Continue to Explore Opportunities

“New Bedford Regional Airport and Cape Air share a strong commitment to regional air service. All of us recognized from the start that this route was an untested approach to enabling passengers from Greater New Bedford to fly out of Boston without having to contend with Boston-area traffic,” Airport Director Scot Servis said. “We will continue to work together to explore opportunities that best serve the needs of our travelers and the economic vitality of the region.”

“It’s not uncommon for air carriers to test new routes as they assess market demand, and not every route will prove to be viable,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

“The New Bedford Regional Airport is undergoing major changes, with a new terminal and tower slated to replace the current 70-year-old structures," he said. "As this work progresses, we will continue to work with Cape Air and other commercial carriers to establish sustainable routes to places residents of Greater New Bedford wish to fly.”