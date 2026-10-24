The clock is ticking for Massachusetts MassHealth recipients who must comply with new requirements or face losing their benefits. The new MassHealth work and education requirements take effect on January 1, 2027.

Who Is Affected by the 2027 MassHealth Changes?

Under new federal guidelines, about 310,000 MassHealth members ages 19 to 64 must complete 80 or more hours per month of work, volunteer work, or job training, earn at least $580 per month, or be enrolled half-time in school to maintain their coverage.

How to Meet the 80-Hour Work, Volunteer, or Education Requirement

The Massachusetts Department of Health & Social Services says volunteer hours can include "80 hours or more per month with a non-partisan public or nonprofit organization." This could include "volunteering at a soup kitchen or assisting at a blood drive."

Education requirements can be met by enrolling in an education program, such as high school, a GED program, a community college, or university or four-year college, at least half-time.

Getty Images New Massachusetts MassHealth Work Requirements Just Weeks Away

The new requirements take effect for individuals on the first eligibility renewal date in 2027. The exact date depends on whether a recipient is an existing member or a new applicant.

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What MassHealth Members Need to Do Next

MassHealth will contact recipients affected by the change, and the agency urges recipients to report changes to their personal information, including address, income, phone, and email, to MassHealth.

Not all recipients are affected by the changes. MassHealth asks recipients to complete a questionnaire to determine how the changes will impact them.

Massachusetts Political Leaders Debate the New Mandates

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has stated that the Trump administration is "intentionally making it really burdensome to be on MassHealth." The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance supports the mandates, saying they are necessary to address a "bloated" MassHealth bureaucracy.

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