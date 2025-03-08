Fairhaven Police Thank Public for ‘Staggering’ Donations for 15 Surrendered Dogs

FAIRHAVEN (WBSM) — Fairhaven’s police department has gone to the dogs following a “ruff” situation in which the department took custody of 15 dogs surrendered by a resident, and the townspeople generously came through with donations to help them.

According to Police Chief Daniel M. Dorgan, Animal Control Officer Terry Cripps received a call from a resident at about 9 a.m. on February 21 stating they were being evicted at noon and had “a few dogs” to surrender.

“When asked how many dogs they had to surrender, the resident revealed they had 15 pit bulls, three adults and 12 10-week-old puppies who needed a home,” police said in a release.

Cripps and members of the police department responded to the home and removed the dogs, bringing all 15 for boarding at the Fairhaven Animal Shelter.

Dorgan said six puppies will be transferred to Forever Paws in Fall River for fostering, while the remaining dogs will remain at the Fairhaven Animal Shelter until they are old enough to have proper vaccinations and be adoptable.

The three adult pit bulls are also being evaluated for their ability to be adopted, Dorgan said.

With so many new mouths to feed, Fairhaven Police turned to the community for help with puppy food and supplies – and received donations of hundreds of pounds of food.

“Thank you so much to everyone who answered our call for puppy supplies,” Dorgan said. “The overwhelming response to our request has warmed all of our hearts. The Fairhaven community is amazing!”

Now, the Fairhaven Animal Shelter has plenty of food and supplies for the dogs, and FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Timothy F. Souza asked that anyone who hasn’t already ordered something for a donation “please wait a little longer” until more supplies are needed, calling the amount of donations received “staggering.”

