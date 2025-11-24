Guns N’ Roses announced their upcoming 2026 World Tour, but for the first time ever, Boston was left out. Perhaps the band and the city have become “Estranged.”

There are 41 dates on the tour, including three festival appearances, but nothing in Massachusetts.

Axl, Slash and the boys will get no closer to New England than MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 12. With a show in Minnesota on August 8 and another in St. Louis on the 16th, it doesn’t look like there is any space in the schedule to add in a show, either.

It’s reminiscent of when Oasis announced their reunion tour in August 2024, also skipping out on New England and coming no further north than MetLife.

With Oasis, it made sense, since the Brothers Gallagher were only playing a handful of U.S. dates anyway. GNR, however, has 20 U.S. dates next summer, touring the States from May through September.

They couldn’t squeeze in Gillette Stadium somewhere along the way?

GNR’s Touring History in Massachusetts

It’s especially odd considering every Guns tour since they started included a stop in Massachusetts. They started playing small venues like the Paradise Rock Club and the Orpheum on the Appetite for Destruction Tour, graduated to Foxboro Stadium for their massive 1992 summer tour with Metallica and Faith No More, headlined Boston Garden in 1993 on the Skin N’ Bones Tour, and even played TD Garden (then the FleetCenter) on the Chinese Democracy Tour in 2002.

The reunited lineup has also played TD Garden, Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park over the last decade as well. So why no Boston stop this time around? Is the city where GNR once played the Paradise no longer considered a “Paradise City” for the band?

Could More 2026 Dates Still Be Added?

The tour ends on September 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Perhaps if the tour is successful enough (and the band is still getting along), they could add a Gillette stop later on. We’d even put up with some cold “November Rain” if the band wanted to take a few months off first. They could possibly launch an indoor leg and hit TD Garden in the winter.

I guess all we need is just a little “Patience.”

