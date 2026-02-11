Recent Massachusetts Cold Snap Not Close to Record-Setting
Cold enough for ya? Don't you hate it when people, usually New Englanders, pose such stupid questions? The reverse is true in August, when they ask, "Hot enough for ya?"
It has been especially cold lately. In my opinion, the 2025–2026 winter will go down as one of the coldest and snowiest in recent memory in Massachusetts. Although 2015 may not have been as cold as this winter, it was certainly snowier.
When I awoke on Sunday to a temperature just a couple of degrees above zero and a wind chill at 12 to 15 degrees below zero, I thought about how consistently cold it has been this season. However, despite the mercury's low readings, cold temperature records have not been broken – at least not yet.
The Coldest Temperature Ever in Massachusetts
The coldest temperature ever recorded in Massachusetts occurred on January 22, 1984, in Chester in Hampden County, in western Massachusetts, when the temperature dropped to -40 degrees.
Earlier Massachusetts Cold Weather Records
The prior record was -35 degrees recorded in Taunton in 1943. In 1981, Coldbrook, in north-central Massachusetts, tied Taunton's record low temperature.
If all this talk of record-setting cold temperatures and snowy weather has you jonesing for balmier times, take heart; spring is just around the corner.
The Hottest Day in Massachusetts History
For those who will ask if you are hot enough yet when August arrives, you can remind them that the hottest temperature ever recorded in Massachusetts occurred in New Bedford.
On August 2, 1975, the thermometer recorded an eye-popping 107 degrees in New Bedford, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
It also reached 107 degrees in Chester, the same day, giving the community the distinction of having the hottest and coldest temperatures on record in Massachusetts.
