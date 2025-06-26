Dangerous and Painful Stinging Ants Found in Massachusetts

Beware, the Asian needle ant has arrived.

Scientific American reported, "The Asian needle ant looks ordinary, but its sting can be worse than a fire ant's and can be dangerous for anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis," a severe, potentially life-threatening reaction that can occur within minutes or even hours after exposure to an allergen.

"It's not clear where the ant has spread within the U.S., but it's plentiful in the Southeast and appears to range as far north as Massachusetts, according to sightings on the community science app iNaturalist," according to Scientific American.

The U.S. Forest Service, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says, "Asian needle ants are native to Asia but widely established in the Eastern United States."

"These ants decrease populations of native ants that are important for seed dispersal," says the USDA, which warns that "their stings may result in a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis."

Scientific American reported that the Asian needle ant "is not new or spreading any faster than it used to."

Asian needle ants, native to Japan, Korea and China, were first detected in the U.S. "around or before the 1930s, probably in ships carrying plants and livestock."

The USDA says, "Perhaps the most troubling characteristic of Asian needle ants is their sting. While they are not terribly aggressive, like the more familiar red imported fire ants, their stings are painful, often affecting different people in different ways."

Asian needle fire ants are not known to build big nest mounds but are found nesting in damp wood, such as fallen logs or wet mulch, so keep an eye out while gardening, hiking or spending time outdoors.

The Asian needle ants have reportedly been spotted in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

