Massachusetts Closer to Banning Tinted License Plate Covers

Massachusetts could be the next state to ban tinted license plate covers. Several states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, have already banned them. Many others are considering taking action to address the issue.

Why Tinted License Plates Get Banned

Why are tinted license plates so controversial? The tinted or smoked plates often allow motorists to evade detection by electronic toll readers. Some license plate frames can also conceal license numbers from detection. Both make it difficult for police to read important information such as registration expiration dates and even state names.

State House News Service reported that Rep. Bruce Ayers of Quincy has legislation (H 4029) pending on Beacon Hill to "block colored glass, colored plastic, brackets, holders, mountings, frames, or any other type of covering that 'alters or obscures' license plate features."

The legislation cleared one hurdle in the House and requires one more vote of approval before advancing to the Massachusetts Senate for consideration.

Benefits of Banning Tinted License Plate Covers

SHNS reported that Ayers claims New York has had tremendous success since enacting a similar law.

"Notably, New York has recovered over $19 million in lost toll revenue in just one year following stricter enforcement," he said.

Where Are License Plate Readers Used in MA?

License plate readers are used to assess tolls on the Mass Pike, Tobin Bridge and in the Sumner, Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority and the University of Massachusetts, including the UMass Dartmouth campus, use electronic readers to collect parking fees and issue tickets.

What Does MA State Law Say About It Now?

Existing Massachusetts state law already requires that license plates "shall be kept clean with the numbers legible and shall not be obscured or the appearance obstructed in any manner by the installation of any device obscuring such numbers."

