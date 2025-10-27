Massachusetts’ infamous Bridgewater Triangle once again makes national television tonight, when it will be the subject of the latest episode of the Discovery series Expedition X.

The series is a spinoff of the popular Expedition Unknown, with host and explorer Josh Gates sending his team consisting of Phil Torres and Heather Amaro to investigate mysteries and legends.

This time around, they’re delving into the Bridgewater Triangle in what looks like a pretty freaky episode. The team is expected to focus heavily on the stories that come out of the Hockomock Swamp.

What Is Massachusetts' Bridgewater Triangle?

The Bridgewater Triangle is a roughly 200-square-mile portion of southeastern Massachusetts that has a high concentration of paranormal activity, everything from ghost encounters to UFO sightings to mysterious Bigfoot-like creatures. The term was coined by Loren Coleman in his 1983 book Mysterious America and later profiled in the 2013 documentary The Bridgewater Triangle by Dartmouth resident Aaron Cadieux.

There are so many stories that have come out of the Triangle over the years, including legends such as the Redheaded Hitchhiker of Route 44, the pukwudgies of the Freetown State Forest, giant Thunderbird sightings and more.

Watch The Bridgewater Triangle Documentary for Free on YouTube

What Is Expedition X?

The Expedition X program is now in its 10th season, investigating mysteries and lore from around the world. Other cases investigated this season include the Conjuring House in Harrisville, Rhode Island, the Rock of Gibraltar, and the creature known as the chupacabra.

Discovery describes the series as furthering Gates’ “quest to mount unprecedented expeditions into the unexplained and perhaps unexplainable.”

When Does Expedition X Air Its Episode on the Bridgewater Triangle?

The episode airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15 and will be available on demand the next day. Season 10 will then be available on HBO Max beginning on October 23.

