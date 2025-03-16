Massachusetts Considering a New Tax on Your Cable TV Box

My head is spinning from all the potential new Massachusetts taxes and fee hikes being bantered about on Beacon Hill, making it hard to keep up with it all. Nearly every day, we hear about another plot or plan to separate us from our hard-earned money.

Governor Maura Healey has proposed a tax on your excise tax, prescription meds, candy, synthetic tobacco products, hotels, local meal purchases and more.

But hold on, they're just getting started.

As Massachusetts residents scramble to afford eggs and other essentials, heating bills have blasted into the stratosphere. Of course, Healey is attempting to spin any responsibility for that.

As a candidate for Governor in 2022, Healey bragged, "I stopped two pipelines from coming into this state." She was "all in" on making Massachusetts carbon-neutral by 2050, and natural gas didn't fit her plans.

Healey's spokesperson Karissa Hand says my recent report on the issue is "missing important content." The only thing missing is consistency in the governor's answers to why everything is such a mess. The immigration situation comes to mind.

Of course, she bears no responsibility for any of it.

Just when you thought it couldn't get much crazier, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) is proposing a 6.25 percent tax on cable boxes.

Since I seldom put things out there without sourcing them, here is a link to the DOR's "Working Draft Directive - Taxation of the Sale or Rental of Certain Cable Television Transmission Receivers" for you to read in the comfort of your own home.

DOR has given you until March 21, 2025, to comment on its proposal, which will likely happen with or without your consent.

The free state of Florida looks more attractive every day.

