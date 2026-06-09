Massachusetts Beach Camping Spot Makes National ‘Dreamiest’ List
Along the SouthCoast of Massachusetts, beach camping enthusiasts clamor each year for waterfront camp sites at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport. Scoring a beachfront-facing site is a coup de grâce that can require persistence.
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says, "Camping is available from the first week in May until Columbus Day." Reserving a beach-facing campsite can be difficult. For reservation information, visit Mass.gov.
Another popular Massachusetts beach camping location is Race Point Beach Campground in Cape Cod National Seashore, in Provincetown.
Outside includes Race Point Beach Campground in its list of "The 9 dreamiest beach camping escapes across the U.S."
Why Outside Magazine Loves Race Point Beach Campground
Outside's Emilee Coblentz wrote, "Beach camping is a rising wellness trend, according to industry reporting, and for good reason."
"Not only does waterside camping offer more opportunity for recreation like swimming, kayaking, and surfing, its built-in ambience, open campsites, and dark skies create a more grounded experience overall," Coblentz wrote.
Besides the picturesque views, Coblentz said Race Point Beach Campground is perfect for "off-roaders and active beachgoers."
What Campers Need to Know Before Visiting Race Point
Race Point Beach Campground is "exclusively available for self-contained, 4WD vehicles, specifically SCVs" that must have "self-contained water of a chemical toilet, and permanently installed gray and black water holding tanks with a minimum three-day holding capacity," according to Outside.
"Camping at Race Point Beach requires a special off-roading permit, and all vehicles must be inspected before their stay," Coblentz wrote. There is also limited access during the off-season for fishing or wildlife study.
Coblentz said, "The sites themselves are first-come, first served, with the cap set at 100 vehicles per night."
Race Point Beach Campground is the only New England location to make it onto Outside's list of dreamy beach camping escapes.
Massachusetts Senior Beach Parking Pass Details
For a one-time $10 fee, Massachusetts seniors are eligible for a lifetime free parking pass for state parks and beaches managed by DCR.
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