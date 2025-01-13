Massachusetts-Based Dunkin’s Temporary Donut Shortage

There is nearly nothing as bad as waiting in line for something only to find out there is none of what you waited for all that time. This can be especially distressful when it involves your morning coffee routine.

Imagine pulling up to the window at your local Dunkin' location for your morning coffee and being told there are no donuts. Nada. Zilch. Zippo.

All your favorite (and least healthy) Dunkin' donuts you dreamt about all night are AWOL.

As.com reports, "Customers visiting Dunkin' locations in Nebraska and New Mexico, and other states have reported empty shelves where donuts are typically stocked." The site says, "Due to a manufacturing error, the donut and coffee chain is experiencing shortages in several U.S. states."

The Associated Press (AP) says, "Checks of locations in other regions, including St. Joseph, Missouri, and Boston – where Dunkin' has a near cult following – found no shortage of the sweet treats."

I canvassed several of the Dunkin' locations I frequent in the Greater New Bedford area over the weekend, and none had even heard about the donut shortage. That's a good thing.

Jack D'Amato, a spokesman for Inspire Brands, the parent company of the Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin', told ABC9 WCPO in Cincinnati there was an issue with a single supplier that impacted stores in Nebraska and some other unnamed states.

Dunkin' Donuts, founded in Massachusetts in 1950, was purchased by the Atlanta-based Inspire Brands for $11.3 million in 2020.

The Dunkin' Donut shortage got the media's attention worldwide and was reported on by The Independent (UK), India Today, and Africa Logistics, to name a few.

America may run on Dunkin', but Dunkin' had better not run out of donuts, or the world will know.

Massachusetts reportedly has over 3,100 Dunkin' locations, second only to New York, which has a reported 4,287 locations.

