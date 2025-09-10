Sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are either up or down, depending on what media reporting you happen to be consuming at the moment. The sense I get after poking around the internet is that the truth is a little of both.

Global vs. National vs. Massachusetts EV Trends

BloombergNEF seems to sum up my research fairly well with a June 18, 2025, headline: “Global Electric Vehicle Sales Set for Record-Breaking Year, Even as US Market Slows Sharply, BloombergNEF Finds.”

Fox News recently reported that electric vehicle sales slowed after the Trump Administration ended the Biden EV mandate.

The Healey administration’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) seems to acknowledge a leveling off of EV sales in Massachusetts last year, writing: “Tracking with a nationwide trend, the rate of Massachusetts’ EV sales growth for much of 2024 slowed, jeopardizing the transportation sector’s 2025 decarbonization targets.”

However, EEA reported, “Record sales in November and December – nearly 11,000 newly registered vehicles – provide an encouraging sign for 2025.”

State Investments in Charging Infrastructure

State House News Service reported, “State officials say electric vehicles are gaining popularity and this month announced a plan to roll out $46 million over the next two years to strengthen charging networks for key corridors in western and central Massachusetts and to add the electrification of heavy-polluting trucks and large vehicles.”

Massachusetts taxpayers who opt to continue driving gas-powered vehicles will help to pay for the installation of EV chargers.

Consumer Skepticism and EV Adoption

Many Americans continue to be skeptical about buying EVs, with only 16 percent telling AAA they are likely/very likely to purchase one. That's down from a high of 29 percent in 2022, and the number has declined each year since. Costs associated with the purchase price and maintenance of an EV appear to be the top concerns.

