Massachusetts Eversource Customers Get New Meters and New Fees

As if your utility bills aren't causing enough angst, utility giant Eversource is looking to add to it with new charges for its new smart meter, and monthly fees for those who opt not to use the new device.

Eversource plans to roll out smart meters in Massachusetts this summer to replace the induction devices that use a metal wheel to measure electricity use.

Still in use after more than 130 years, Boston 25 reported the induction meters, "a cheap and effective way to monitor energy consumption," have one drawback: "they have to be physically read."

Boston 25 reported, "The new smart meters will use Wi-Fi to remotely transmit energy usage information in real-time." Other benefits to the utility include the automatic relay of outage information and more accurate billing.

The Eversource website says it is already upgrading and modernizing its grid.

"The new devices you may see on poles are called a 'relay.' Relays are used to extend the range of our meter network," according to Eversource.

Beginning in August, existing electric meters will be replaced with smart meters. Work will begin in the western part of the state, and it will take about three years to install new meters for all Massachusetts customers.

"A smart meter is a digital electric meter with wireless communications capabilities that transmits data to a network device, which then provides that data to information systems," according to Eversource.

Boston 25 reported that "Some critics of smart meters warn that with their reliance on Wi-Fi, the devices are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that could result in the stealing of an enormous amount of personal data."

The station says Eversource customers are already being charged a monthly fee for the new meter, even though they have yet to be installed.

Boston 25 says Eversource will assess a monthly manual meter reading fee of $34 and a one-time service fee of $42 for customers who opt not to switch to a smart meter.

