The chance of Massachusetts drivers getting relief from high gas prices by suspending the state's gas tax seems quite low.

Suspending the state's 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax became an issue in the September gubernatorial campaign when Republican Mike Minogue suggested it, a full six months after his former Republican rival Brian Shortsleeve first floated the idea when gas prices exploded after the start of the war with Iran.

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A Gubernatorial About-Face on Gas Tax Relief

Within days of Minogue calling for a suspension of the gas tax, incumbent Democrat Maura Healey, who opposed the idea in March, did a complete about-face. "Look, I don't control the price of gas," she said. "But, as governor, here's what I can do: I'm filing legislation to suspend the Massachusetts gas tax for two months."

When asked about a gas tax suspension in March, Healey told reporters, "My biggest concern right now is that the President of the United States, as Commander in Chief, needs to do his job."

Barry Richard/Townsquare Media Massachusetts Gov. Healey Unlikely To Deliver On Gas Tax Relief

When pressed in March by CBS Boston's John Keller, Healey made it clear she opposed a gas tax suspension. "I just don't think it's gonna get us very far right now in the overall picture," she said.

Legislative Pushback: Why Beacon Hill Resists a Mass. Tax Holiday

As part of a $2.24 billion supplemental budget request, Healey is asking the Massachusetts Legislature to suspend the gas tax for two months. However, the Boston Herald's Tim Dunn reported lawmakers are unlikely to take up the request this year.

Savings Breakdown: What a 24-Cent Pause Means for Drivers

Healey estimates a two-month suspension of the gas tax could save drivers $120 million.

Past Legislative Votes Signal Little Support for Tax Pause

In April, the Massachusetts House soundly defeated a proposed budget amendment to suspend the gas tax until the average gas price dipped below $2.50 per gallon. CBS Boston reported House Speaker Ron Mariano has made his opposition to suspending the tax clear.

State House News Service reported there is little support for revisiting the idea.

SHNS reported House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said, "Obviously we're reviewing it," but added, "I think we've taken votes on this conversation in the past ...going to work with – to find where the membership is on it going forward. But you know, obviously those votes were pretty significantly against previously."

In other words, don't hold your breath.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli