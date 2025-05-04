These Massachusetts Communities Pay the Highest Property Taxes

Several U.S. states are talking about eliminating property taxes for homeowners.

Keeping the taxes you hand over to your local government every year could ease your burden and make your life easier, but so far, I've heard no elected officials in Massachusetts endorse the concept.

Massachusetts politicians seem to be addicted to spending our money, so it doesn't surprise me that they are not jumping at the chance to put an end to property taxes.

Fox News Digital reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked in his recent State of the State Address, "Is the property yours or are you just renting from the government?"

"You buy a home, pay off a mortgage – and you still have to write a check to the government every year just to live on your own property," DeSantis said.

DeSantis called property taxes a "gusher of revenue" for municipalities.

Like Florida, other states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, are considering legislation to abolish property taxes.

Why Massachusetts Won't Join States Eliminating Property Taxes

A report from MassLive.com stated the average statewide property tax in Massachusetts is $7,500. According to MassLive, Weston has the highest property tax, averaging more than $25,000 annually. The lowest is Hancock at $1,027.

According to the report, the average property tax rate in the New Bedford area ranges from $4,550 to $5,999. The paper's website has a complete breakdown of who pays what.

Massachusetts offers residential property tax credits for lead paint removal, solar or wind energy installation, and repairing or replacing a failed cesspool or septic tank.

Massachusetts provides tax exemptions for the elderly, blind, disabled veterans, surviving spouses, orphaned minor children and others who qualify.