My wife and I had breakfast for dinner at the Dartmouth IHOP location the other night, something we seldom do. I swear she said to me, "I wouldn't be surprised if this place closes soon. There is no one here."

We also thought that the last time we were there, but we couldn't recall exactly when that was.

IHOP recently closed two Massachusetts locations, including the Harvard Square restaurant on Eliot Street in Cambridge and the famed A-shaped location on Iyannough Road in Hyannis. The Hyannis IHOP had been there for at least 40 years.

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The Dartmouth IHOP survived this time, but the recent closings of Hyannis on July 26 and Cambridge on July 27 leave 19 IHOP locations remaining in Massachusetts.

Getty Images IHOP Closes Two Massachusetts Locations Affecting 50 Jobs

Where Are the Remaining Massachusetts IHOPs?

According to the chain's website, the remaining locations include Attleboro, Braintree, Brighton, Brockton, Dedham, Framingham, Milford, Northborough, Norwood, Plymouth, Quincy, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Tewksbury, and West Springfield. Just in case you were jonesing for some Dubai Chocolate Pancakes or the famed Breakfast Sampler, you'll know where to find them.

The History of IHOP

Boston.com reported, "The first IHOP opened in 1958 in Toluca Lake, California, and has since grown mostly through franchising its business model across the United States and even internationally." The site said all of the Massachusetts locations are franchises.

The Cape Cod Times reported, "Fans were lamenting the loss on social media, saying they would miss IHOP's friendly staff and the free refills of both hot and iced coffee."

NBC 10 Boston said the Cambridge location has been in business for 20 years.

The closures affect an estimated 50 full-time and part-time jobs.

SouthCoast Favorite Breakfast Spots and Menu Items SouthCoast residents share their favorite spots to enjoy breakfast and what they're ordering. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson