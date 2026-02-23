The average cost of a single-family home in Massachusetts is over $600,000 and there is no indication that the upward spiral will end soon.

Apartment hunters face fierce competition for affordable lodging, with some tenements between $1,600 and $2,000, or more per month in New Bedford.

There are not enough affordable apartments for all who need them.

Why Are Rents So High in Massachusetts?

The reasons housing costs so much are many and certainly debatable. The solutions to the problem are perplexing and challenging. I will not attempt to address the causes or solutions here. I will try to provide some basic information about some of what can and cannot be done in Massachusetts.

Unless there is an agreement, perhaps involving subsidies, loans, grants or favored interest rates, the government cannot tell a landlord what to charge for rent. That would be rent control. Other names for rent control include rent stabilization, rent freeze or rent caps.

New Bedford City Council President Shane Burgo attempted to persuade rent-weary city residents in 2023 to back a non-binding referendum on rent stabilization. Burgo's effort was a non-starter and it went nowhere.

This Is What A Massachusetts Landlord Can Charge A Tenant City of New Bedford live stream; Tim Weisberg/Townsquare Media loading...

Part of the reason Burgo's push for rent stabilization stalled out was because rent control is illegal in Massachusetts. Hemlane.com recalls that a 1994 statewide ballot initiative banned rent control at the state level, preventing cities and towns from setting rent limits.

Massachusetts Law Regarding Raising Rent

Under Massachusetts law, landlords can raise the rent at any time but must provide proper notice. Landlords cannot raise rents during a lease unless the lease stipulates it, and rents cannot be raised in a discriminatory or retaliatory way.

Renters can break their lease under certain conditions.

How Much Can a Landlord Charge to Move In in Massachusetts?

A problem for many renters in finding an affordable apartment is the amount of money they must come up with to secure the place.

Massachusetts law says, "Landlords are allowed to collect the first and the last month's rent and money for the purchase and installation costs for a lock and key."

In addition, a landlord can require, "A security deposit of money to the landlord to indemnify him/her against losses due to the tenant's failure to pay rent or to pay for repairs if the tenant damages the premises."

Your security deposit cannot be used as your last month's rent unless the tenant and landlord agree. If the landlord raises the rent, the last month's rent already paid to the landlord by the tenant can be adjusted to reflect the increase.

Your Rights as a Renter in Massachusetts

Landlord and tenant rights are posted on the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities website.

