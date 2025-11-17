The most common crime committed in Massachusetts in 2024 was larceny-theft, which accounted for the vast majority of "Part One" property crimes.

"Party One" property crimes under the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program are burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Larceny-theft, as defined by the FBI, is the "unlawful taking, carrying, leading, or riding away of property from the possession or constructive possession of another, excluding motor vehicle theft."

Larceny-theft accounted for approximately 78.8 percent of all property crimes reported in Massachusetts last year.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security reported 60,153 total incidents of larceny-theft in 2024, a 1.5 percent decline from 2023, or 933 fewer incidents. In 2023, there were 61,086 incidents of larceny-theft in Massachusetts.

The Most Common Crimes In Massachusetts In 2024

Overall, "Part One" crime (97,294 incidents) was down by 4.4 percent in 2024 from the year prior (101,721). The most common incidents of larceny-theft include shoplifting and theft from motor vehicles.

Aggravated assault was the most common violent crime in Massachusetts last year, accounting for 79.2 percent of all violent offenses. Aggravated assault is defined as "an unlawful attack with the intent to cause severe bodily injury, typically involving the use of a weapon or other means likely to cause great harm or death, and is a more serious offense than simple assault."

There were 5.7 percent fewer aggravated assault incidents in Massachusetts last year (16,813) than in 2023 (17,835).

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security says preliminary figures show a decline in violent and property crimes in 2024, including homicides, forcible rape, and motor vehicle theft.

