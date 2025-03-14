Bobcat Spotted Near Eastern Massachusetts Playground

Massachusetts communities that historically have not had many encounters with wild animals are becoming accustomed to seeing black bears, coyotes, turkeys and other critters roaming the streets of even urban areas.

Some say climate change is partly responsible, while others might blame suburban sprawl.

Whatever the reason, wildlife is emerging from the protection of the hills and woods, mostly in search of food.

As natural habitats shrink, so does the food supply, forcing these otherwise human-shy animals into more populated spaces.

Black bears have emerged in New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth and Acushnet, while coyotes have become a common sight throughout the Greater New Bedford area. MassWildlife has indicated that both are likely here to stay.

Add bobcats to the list of wild creatures emerging from the protection of the more secluded western and central parts of the Commonwealth as two Massachusetts communities reported recent bobcat sightings.

Bobcat Spotted Near Southeastern Massachusetts Playground

NBC 10 Boston reports bobcat sightings in Westwood and Norwood. They are believed to be of the same animal. Officials say the Norwood sighting was near a children's playground.

"He's out of his environment, so he's just wandering around looking for food," Norwood Animal Control Officer Henry Cerqueira told NBC 10.

MassWildlife says bobcats are "the only wild cat now found in Massachusetts."

"Bobcats can live in a variety of habitats, including residential areas," the agency said.

Bobcats are generally found in western and central Massachusetts but are present in the northeast and are expanding into the southeast.

While sightings are becoming more common, MassWildlife says that "bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities." However, as always, keep an eye on small pets.

