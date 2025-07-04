Massachusetts Among Only 14 States With Annual Auto Inspections

If you want to drive a car in Massachusetts, you must pay the state $35 every year for an updated inspection sticker, and then you pray there is nothing wrong that might force you to spring for costly repairs.

Oh, the joys of living in the People's Republic of taxation and fees.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says, "Inspections cost $35 for most vehicles. Inspection stations can charge more for commercial inspection."

"Motorcycle inspections cost $15 and must be done at a licensed Class M motorcycle inspection station," according to MassDOT.

Boston's WBZ-TV reported that "Only 14 states require a safety inspection every year, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont." Nine states, including Massachusetts, require statewide emissions testing.

"Only Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York require both a safety and emissions test every single year," according to WBZ. "Some states only test emissions in the most congested counties,"

MassDOT stated, "If your vehicle fails inspection, you will get a 'reject' sticker." The agency warns, "Driving any motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker is a traffic violation. It may result in a fine and affect your insurance rate."

There are 1,800 licensed inspection stations in Massachusetts.

Things work a bit differently in the Ocean State.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says, "All newly registered vehicles (except new vehicles) must have a valid Rhode Island inspection certificate (sticker) or pass a Safety and Emissions inspection within five days of registration."

RIDOT says, "New vehicles are exempt from inspection for two years from the date of purchase or until the vehicle accumulates 24,000 miles, whichever occurs first."

A Rhode Island Safety and Emissions Testing Program inspection costs $55.00 and provides a sticker good for two years.

Utah, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Hawaii also require annual vehicle safety inspections.

