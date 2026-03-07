Massachusetts has a significant outmigration problem that threatens the state's future competitiveness, according to new research.

People, especially young people, are leaving in droves.

"A major high-tax blue state has seen a significant population loss due to domestic outmigration over the last five years, new research found," reported Fox Business News.

How Many Residents Has Massachusetts Lost?

A Breitbart headline screams, "Report: Democrat Massachusetts Loses 182,000 Residents To Outmigration."

According to Breitbart, a report by the Pioneer Institute suggests "Massachusetts is bleeding residents, which has brought trouble for its economy." The study suggests Massachusetts saw a net loss of 182,000 residents between April 2020 and July 2025, with many of those leaving aged 26 to 34.

Why Young Adults Are Leaving Massachusetts

"While a recent surge in international immigration temporarily boosted labor force numbers, new research from Pioneer Institute shows that underlying demographic, workforce, and economic challenges continue to threaten the Commonwealth's long-term competitiveness," the report states.

The report, "The Massachusetts Labor Force: Now and Beyond," examines how "domestic outmigration, an aging population, declining birth rates, and shifting federal immigration policy are converging to create serious economic headwinds for the state."

The Economic Impact of Outmigration

The report states, "Those leaving tend to be younger, between the ages of 26 and 34, and the loss of their economic activity will affect the state for decades to come." As we reported in January 2026, U-Haul stated that Massachusetts is among the top five states for outmigration.

"Outmigration could lead to population loss and a reduction in the labor force in 2026 as immigration is expected to drop sharply," according to the Pioneer Institute.

High taxes are one reason mentioned in the Pioneer Institute's report that could be contributing to the exodus of young people from Massachusetts.

Read the full report on the Pioneer Institute website.

